Cameras capture bandit stealing cigarettes, cash from Cooper City gas station

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a man seen on surveillance video footage stealing from a Cooper City gas station.

The bandit was spotted entering the Shell gas station near Southwest 55th Street and South Flamingo Road, July 28, at around 2 a.m.

Officials said he broke through a bathroom wall before stealing cash and cigarettes.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

