Cameras capture armed thief robbing Miami Burger King

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida Burger King restaurant was robbed of money locked away in a safe.

Surveillance video captured the thief grabbing the cash from a register and then again filling a bag with cash from the safe.

Officials said the subject confronted the restaurant manager and ordered her back inside at gunpoint. When he demanded money, she complied.

The robbery happened at the Burger King near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 54th Street on July 30, just before midnight.

The armed crook fled on foot from the restaurant with the cash.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

