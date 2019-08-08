Cameras capture armed robbery outside of Miami cafe

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a pair of crooks who robbed a man and a woman at gunpoint outside of a cafe in Miami.

City of Miami Police said a man and a woman were waiting for their food order outside of Clive’s Cafe, located in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 59th Street, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Friday when they were approached by two armed men.

Surveillance video captured witnesses running into the cafe for safety while the duo runs up to the male victim walking towards the passenger side door of his vehicle.

With guns drawn, they demanded his Rolex watch, according to officials.

The victim put both of his hands in the air and lay face down on ground as the men searched through his pockets.

Seconds later, one of the armed men could be seen making his way towards the female victim, who was sitting in the front passenger seat inside of the car.

The two struggled before the crook was able to get a hold of her purse and Rolex.

Officials said the armed men fled from the scene in a black newer model four door sedan.

The vehicle is believed to be either a Chevy Impala or Chevy Malibu with a possible partial tag of JEL.

Detectives describe the first man they are searching for to stand approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, has a medium build and was last seen wearing a black mask, gray hoodie and light colored jeans.

The second crook they are looking for is described to stand around 5 feet 7 inches tall, has a medium build and was last seen wearing a black face mask, black hoodie and dark colored jeans.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

