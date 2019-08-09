Cameras capture armed robbery at North Miami 7-Eleven

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed man caught on camera robbing a 7-Eleven in North Miami.

Cameras were rolling inside of the convenience store, located on the 1100 block of Biscayne Boulevard, Tuesday when an armed man walked in.

According to the employee working at the time, he jumped over the counter and asked, “Where is the money?”

Surveillance video captured the tense moments the robber grabbed the cash register tray, jumped back over the counter and fled from the scene.

Police said the man they are looking for stands approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 to 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, black ski mask, red sneakers and was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

