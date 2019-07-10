Cameras capture armed robbery at Miami gas station

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who robbed two men at gunpoint at a Miami Marathon gas station.

Surveillance cameras were rolling outside of the gas station, located in the area of Northwest 20th Street and First Court, just after 2 p.m., Monday.

A man could be seen pumping gas into his white Ford Fusion while a passenger sat inside.

Shortly after, a black Nissan Sentra pulled up to the pump across from the car and a man could be seen walking towards the man pumping gas.

Officials said he produced a firearm and demanded the belongings of the man standing outside of the car before he made his way to the passenger side.

He could be seen robbing the man inside of the vehicle at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.

Detectives are looking for a man believed to stand approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall to 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing between 145 to 150 pounds.

He has a fade haircut and was last seen wearing a white bandanna with a paisley design, white T-shirt, blue jeans and white gloves.

The black Nissan Sentra is believed to be a 2010 model.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.