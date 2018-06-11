Cameras at Central Florida toll booth catch person being ejected from wreck

ST. CLOUD, Fla. (WSVN) — An SUV crashed into a toll booth barrier in Osceola County, ejected a passenger into the air.

Surveillance cameras captured the scene near St. Cloud on June 3, as the SUV crashed into a barrier at a toll booth.

A passenger from that SUV could be seen being ejected and flying through the air, nearly slamming into a concrete poll.

That vehicle also caught on fire as other passengers rushed to get out.

All five people inside managed to escape. They were transported to the hospital but have since been released.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the cause of the crash was likely due to driver fatigue.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.