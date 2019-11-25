Camera inside cockpit captures plane crash at North Perry Airport

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A camera has captured a plane crash at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines that left a student pilot with minor injuries.

As a small airplane prepares to land at the airport on Nov. 12, the plane could be seen skidding off the runway and toppling to one side on the grass.

Wayman Aviation Academy, the owners of the aircraft, said the student pilot should have performed a go-around, which means he should have aborted the landing and tried again.

The video shows the plane veer left as it lands on the runway, cutting through the grass, going across a taxiway before its propeller digs into the ground, causing the aircraft to stop abruptly.

The pilot was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

He was the only person on board the plane when it skidded off runway 10.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where the plane could be seen resting on its left side.

7News has learned that the student pilot has returned to the program, where he is learning to become a full-time pilot.

