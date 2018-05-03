Camera catches van reversing into NE Miami-Dade cellphone store, group ransack goods

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cameras captured the scene as a driver backed up a van into a cellphone store before several people rushed out to grab merchandise from inside.

The group busted into the T-Mobile store located near Northwest 17th Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive around 3 a.m. on April 24.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the subjects used the van to gain access into the business, and they didn’t worry about leaving a mess behind.

Once an opening was made, five subjects could be seen on surveillance running into the store and grabbing cellphones and tablets off of the displays.

Plywood has since been put up where the van crashed through the storefront window.

Yellow caution tape is still up, as of Thursday.

The morning after the burglary, employees swept and vacuumed the glass. The window frame was fixed and the boards were then put in place.

No arrests have been made in this case as yet.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

