Camera captures homeowner helping deputies locate car thief in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A doorbell camera captured a Deerfield Beach woman helping deputies locate a suspected car thief hiding in her yard.

The woman was inside of her home, located on the 200 block of Southwest Fifth Avenue, on Monday afternoon when she saw a teenage boy run into her yard and hide between her potted plants.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said at the same time she witnessed the man in her yard, deputies were in the area searching for two suspected car thieves who fled from a stolen vehicle.

She called 911 to report the trespasser to which deputies quickly responded to her home, officials said.

The surveillance footage released on Friday shows deputies searching the property to no avail before one deputy diverted his attention to the door of the house.

Authorities said the woman banged on the door to get the deputy’s attention and point him in the direction of her plants.

The 15-year-old suspect was located and taken into custody for grand theft auto.

His 13-year-old accomplice was arrested the following day during a car burglary.

