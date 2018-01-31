Camera captures armed robbery at gas station in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera committing an armed robbery at a gas station in Pembroke Pines, Tuesday.

The robbery happened at a Chevron gas station, located near Northwest 101st Avenue and Pines Boulevard.

Surveillance video captured a man in a ball cap walking behind the counter, holding an employee at gunpoint and taking cash from the register.

Police believe the subject has also carried out similar robberies in both Miami-Dade and Broward.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.