CAMACOL’s annual food voucher distribution underway

MIAMI (WSVN) - People in the community are bearing the cold Wednesday morning to get their hands on one of CAMACOL’s Christmas basket vouchers.

CAMACOL is keeping tradition alive in South Florida, hosting their 33rd annual food basket distribution.

The Latin Chamber of Commerce will hand out 3,000 vouchers Wednesday – one per family. Each family will be bale to trade in that voucher for a basket containing all the fixings needed for a Latin-style holiday meal on December 12.

While some people have only been in line for a few hours, other say they’ve been in line for days.

Juanita Alvarez, who is first in line every year, says she came with a group this year. They have taken turns waiting in line since Saturday.

“This helps me on the 24th, Christmas Eve, to feed my family,” said Alvarez. “I always do this – every year. My family comes over and we enjoy what the Chamber of Commerce gave us, you know … we’re grateful.”

The voucher distribution will begin at 8 a.m., and run until they run out of vouchers.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.