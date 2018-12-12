CAMACOL hosts 33rd annual holiday food basket giveaway

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Latin Chamber of Commerce is keeping tradition alive with their annual food basket giveaway, meant to help feed families across South Florida.

Hundreds of people braved the cold Wednesday morning, as they patiently waited in line to exchange their vouchers for a holiday food bag.

7News spoke with a crowd favorite, Juanita Alvarez, who is first in line every year. “I got here at 10 last night, and oh my God, all night it was freezing,” she said. “But we made it! Thank God at 7:30 or 8 o’clock we’re going to get our Christmas basket.”

This is the second time these people have waited in line this holiday season. Back in November, volunteers gave away 3,000 vouchers, marking CAMACOL’s 33rd annual giveaway.

For many, waiting in line has become a tradition. “It is fun, being with all my friends,” said Juanita, whose been showing up to CAMACOL’s event for 12 years. “We hardly don’t meet during the year … but in the three or four days that we get together here, we really enjoy it.”

Each basket contains about $200 worth of food and feeds up to 10 people.

Senator Elect, Governor Rick Scott, helped volunteers hand out the bags in Little Havana, as he has in years past. “It’s fun to be here,” he said. “It’s nice to see people helping each other. There’s always people that have needs and it’s wonderful what CAMACOL does. I don’t know how many years I’ve gotten to come here, but every year you feel good when you get here and see all these people smiling.”

Once upon a time, the Latin Chamber of Commerce was only able to handout a couple hundred baskets, but with the help of all their generous sponsors, they’re now able to provide 3,000 families with all the fixings for a memorable holiday meal.

