Calls for reform at local rallies marking Gun Violence Awareness Month

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - From Parkland to Miami, events held in observance of Gun Violence Awareness Month on Saturday continued South Floridians’ conversation for change.

In Pine Trails Park, located down the street from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the Healing Through Harmony youth concert honored the survivors of Feb. 14 shooting that claimed the lives of 17 students and teachers.

“The community is coming together to say we want common sense gun laws, and my children are afraid to go to school,” said attendee Tonya Williams. “I don’t want that to happen anymore to anyone else.”

“I just couldn’t believe something of this nature could happen in this beautiful area,” said participant James Lee. “and obviously, we have to do something about it.”

In Miami, concerned residents attended a gun violence rally led by political commentator Ana Navarro.

“Everything is about being engaged in gun violence, and how we can fight it together,” said attendee Manuel Oliver.

Attendees wore orange as a symbol of solidarity, to support a safer city and community.

In Fort Lauderdale, a Ride for Meadow paid tribute to Meadow Pollack, one of the students killed in the Valentine’s Day massacre at Stoneman Douglas.

Her grieving father, school safety advocate Andrew Pollack, called on motorcyclists for a ride along the beach and a fundraiser to support a new park being built in his daughter’s memory.

“This is what we do when the community is down. We get out and we raise some money,” said Pollack.

Meanwhile, in Davie, a scholarship fundraiser was held in memory of Jamie Guttenberg, another life lost in the Parkland shooting.

“Teachers, students, parents — we’ve all been deeply affected, and we just want to do whatever we can,” said attendee Kelli Yselonia. “This is a positive night.”

As the school year ends for students across the country, organizers of these events said they plan to keep their push for progress going through the summer and beyond.

“I don’t want to be a part of the mass shooting generation anymore,” said student activist Juliana Carrasco. “I want to be in a generation of change makers.”

Stoneman Douglas students will try to balance activism with their academic achievement at their graduation ceremony on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.