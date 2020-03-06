Calle Ocho Festival cancelled amid coronavirus concerns

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami leaders have decided to cancel the popular Calle Ocho Music Festival as the concern over preventing the spread of the coronavirus grows.

The decision was made in a meeting held on Friday morning.

The safety and health of our residents is always our first priority. For this reason, the @CityofMiami and the organizers of Calle Ocho Festival have agreed to cancel this year's event.#Miami #Manolo4oneMiami — Manolo Reyes (@Manolo4Miami) March 6, 2020

Calle Ocho’s cancellation comes two days after the Ultra Music Festival was postponed for this year.

City leaders are also expected to give an update as to when Ultra Music Festival will be rescheduled.

Mayors of other municipalities across Miami-Dade said their scheduled events will remain as planned.

“Jazz In The Gardens is going forward,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert III.

“We do have a number of events coming up, and for the time being, the message is we’re staying the course,” said North Bay Village Mayor Brent Latham.

The City of Hialeah will not be taking any chances and decided to cancel all events scheduled for March.

