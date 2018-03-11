Calle Ocho Fest celebrates 41st street fest

MIAMI (WSVN) - The 41st Annual Calle Ocho Festival is back and promising not to disappoint.

The biggest Latin block party kicked off at 10 a.m. Sunday morning, from Southwest 12th Avenue to 27th Avenue along Calle Ocho, in Little Havana.

Every year, food, music and different cultures bring thousands of people to the festival and all for a great cause by helping fund raise money for youth development programs in the area.

“Our mission is to keep kids active all year long,” said a spokesperson for the event host, the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, “not only through our summer camps, our basketball camps, our soccer league, our baseball clinics, so we hope everybody can come down and support us, and if you support us, you support our community, so we really appreciate it.”

The event features 12 stages and will have popular Latin performers like Willy Chirino, Aymée Nuviola of the telenovela “Celia,” and Chyno Miranda from Chyno and Nacho.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.