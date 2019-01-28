California man accused of making online threats to MSD victims families due in court

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A California man accused of making online threats toward the families of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting victims is set to face a judge Monday.

Brandon Fluery will face a federal judge in Fort Lauderdale Monday, after police say he targeted the families of the MSD victims, particularly Jaime Guttenberg’s brother.

Federal prosecutors say Fluery created the handle “Nikolas.Killed.Your.Sister” and wrote “I killed your loved ones hahaha” on Instgram.

He went on to write things such as “Your grief is my joy,” “With the power of my AR-15 I erased their existence,” and “They had their whole lives ahead of them and I (expletive) stole it from them.”

According to the FBI, Fluery even sent Jaime’s brother a direct message saying “I killed your sister. It was fun,” while threatening to kidnap them.

Fluery is also accused of targeting Alex Schachter’s family, writing from another account – “Nikolas the murderer.”

He made statements such as “Little AS will never play music again.”

Alex’s father, Max Schachter spoke with 7News last week, saying “I want to thank the FBI for all of their efforts in bringing this individual into custody.”

The FBI traced the IP addresses to Fluery’s California address. According to the complaint, he confessed to creating some of the accounts, and said he had a fascination with the Parkland shooter, showing no remorse.

