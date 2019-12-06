Bystander killed in police chase crossfire identified

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The second innocent victim killed in a Miramar shootout stemming from a robbery in Coral Gables has been identified.

Richard Cutshaw, 70, was killed in his vehicle traveling along Miramar Parkway just east of Flamingo Road on Thursday evening.

A UPS driver, identified as 27-year-old Frank Ordonez was also taken hostage and killed in the crossfire.

The two robbery suspects, Lamar Alexander, 41, and Ronnie Jerome Hill, 41, were also killed.

