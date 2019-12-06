Bystander killed in police chase crossfire identified as Pembroke Pines man

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The second innocent victim killed in a Miramar shootout stemming from a robbery in Coral Gables has been identified as a longtime union representative from Pembroke Pines.

Richard Cutshaw was killed in his vehicle traveling along Miramar Parkway just east of Flamingo Road on Thursday evening. He was 70 years old.

Cellphone video captured the terrifying moments a police chase came to an end near rush hour commuters and gunfire broke out. The footage captured the sound of bullets whizzing near the vehicle from where the video was being recorded.

A UPS driver, identified as 27-year-old Frank Ordonez, was also taken hostage and killed in the crossfire.

The two robbery suspects, Lamar Alexander, 41, and Ronnie Jerome Hill, 41, were also killed.

Cellphone video showed the back window of Cutshaw’s black sedan shattered by bullets, while he could be seen slumped over behind the wheel. Shortly after, he succumbed to his injuries.

“Terrible, it’s just terrible,” neighbor Lincoln Hirvera said. “I don’t know what else to say. It just caught everybody off guard.”

Neighbors in Cutshaw’s community in Pembroke Pines, where he lived alone in a house, described him as a quick, helping friend who has lived in the area for about 20 years.

“I’ve known him for about 20 years, and I’ve lived here for about 20 years, OK,” Cutshaw’s friend Guillermo said. “He was a nice guy, a nice helping guy. He would help you with anything he would be able to help you out.”

“He was a great neighbor. It’s a sad, terrible, terrible thing,” Hirvera said. “He was a little quiet, didn’t get around a lot of people, didn’t know much about him, but he’s been here a long time. It’s a serious loss.”

Co-workers at the Government Supervisors Association of Florida are mourning Cutshaw’s loss as well. He worked there as a union representative for government employees for 18 years.

“I actually hired him,” manager Greg Blackman said. “He was a very good person, very good employee, and we’re gonna sorely miss him.”

Cutshaw was on his way home from work when he got stuck in the traffic jam on Miramar Parkway and lost his life.

“It’s very tragic, very tragic,” said Blackman.

“We lost a good person. That’s it,” Guillermo said. “We lost a good neighbor.”

Others who knew him better said he was a smart man who was always eager to assist them in any way he could.

Cutshaw lived alone and leaves behind two adult children who live in a different state. They are expected to fly down and take care of their father’s affairs.

Officials said it will take some time to go through evidence and figure out who fired the fatal shot at Cutshaw.

