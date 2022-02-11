MIAMI (WSVN) - Outgoing Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has a busy schedule on Friday before leaving for Los Angeles.

Carvalho started his education journey at Miami Jackson Senior High in 1990.

He started as a physics teacher and climbed the ranks becoming an assistant principal, a principal and several other administrative duties before being appointed the district’s superintendent.

His accolades include National Superintendent of the Year and 2018 National Urban Superintendent of the year.

During his time as superintendent, the M-DCPS system became one of the nation’s highest-performing urban school systems.

His replacement, Dr. Jose Dotres, has several decades of experience working for M-DCPS.

He left the district last year to take a role as deputy superintendent for Collier County Public Schools in Southwest Florida.

Carvalho is expected to visit Miami Jackson Senior High on Friday.

