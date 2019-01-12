Busted: Homeowner scares off would-be burglar after Ring camera alert

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale homeowner said surveillance system likely prevented a man from breaking into a Fort Lauderdale home, but not before the would-be victim gave the perpetrator a good scare.

Kelley Shackelford said he received an alarming notification on his cellphone, Friday morning.

“Roughly about 7:40 a.m. I was at work and noticed an alert on my phone from my Ring system,” he said.

Shackelford then accessed the video feed of his backyard near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 11th Street.

“There was a guy trying to break into my home from the back,” said the homeowner.

Shackelford said the security footage showed the subject with gloves on trying to break in.

It was time for the homeowner to take matters into his own hands. He confronted the man through his camera’s speaker.

“Hello? What the [expletive] you doing? Get the [expletive] out of here, you clown,” Shackelford is heard saying in the video.

The subject then took off running, jumped the fence and left the property.

“I was a little shocked at first. I wanted to make sure it wasn’t just some random person,” said Shackelford, “but then I saw him breaking in, and then after that, you know, I just called 911.”

Since the attempted break-in, Shackelford posted the video online. He’s hoping to alert his neighbors so they can be on the lookout.

“I hope someone recognizes him, and I hope it stops the break-ins around here,” he said.

If you have recognize the subject or have any other information that could help police, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

