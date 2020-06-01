Fort Lauderdale businesses clean up after looting during protests

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After an evening of peaceful protests in Fort Lauderdale, police worked to break up crowds using tear gas as those protests turned violent.

Spray paint was used and lots of windows belonging to local businesses were left shattered, Sunday night.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said, “These demonstrators that came afterwards were agitators. They knew something was going to happen. They knew it, because they were going to create it. They were going to make it happen.”

In a surveillance video, you can hear glass breaking on Las Olas Boulevard.

The owner of Katon Salon spent Monday morning dealing with damage.

Andi Katon said, “Looks like a guy took a hammer to my window too. I understand the emotions, but it’s a lot of frustration that is directed at the wrong angle.”

Several locally-owned businesses took a hit to the tune of thousands of dollars in damage, just as they were working to get their doors back open.

Rod Andreychuk, the owner of Grand Central Stationary, said, “It’s very disheartening being a small business owner at this point.”

On Sunday, 30 people were booked into the county jail.

Trantalis said at least two were protesters arrested in his city.

For now, Fort Lauderdale will have a curfew.

Trantalis said, “This is unprecedented in the city of Fort Lauderdale, but we need to understand how important that the safety of everyone is protected and that the safety of everyone is ensured by the community that represents them.”

The curfew is in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

