Businesses along Deerfield Beach’s boardwalk prepare for Hurricane Isaias’ arrival

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Preparations are being made across several South Florida cities to ensure residents remain safe ahead of Hurricane Isaias.

On Saturday, aside from the surf starting to turn up on Deerfield Beach, it has been an otherwise quiet and dark morning.

In preparation for the storm, Deerfield Beach shut down many public places, such as beaches and piers on Friday, so the area will look a lot different.

A few people could be seen taking their morning runs while the weather permits.

Many restaurants in the area still have their patio furniture out, so it remains unclear whether or not they plan to open on Saturday.

Other restaurants on the boardwalk have boarded up their businesses.

Parts of Broward County remain under a Hurricane Watch.

A Hurricane Warning was issued for Palm Beach County, just north of Deerfield Beach.

