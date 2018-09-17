Business owner robbed of $20K after leaving bank

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crooks robbed a South Florida business owner of thousands of dollars after he left a Northeast Miami-Dade bank.

Surveillance video in the parking lot captured an SUV the victim believes the thieves were driving. The crooks followed him from the bank and robbed him of $20,000.

The business owner’s partner, who did not want to give his name, told 7News about the Aug. 24 robbery.

“Directly from the bank, they were following him because he came, he parked and that SUV turned around,” the victim’s business partner said. “They were following him from the bank directly.”

The company operates out of an office park in Northeast Miami-Dade.

“Incredible. It was 11 o’clock in the morning. There’s a lot of people you see walking here — you can check — all the time,” the partner said. “It’s pretty busy right here.”

Both business partners are terrified considering that the robbery happened in the middle of the day.

“This is very scary. You’re insecure. You’re in the property, it’s gated, everything. It’s 50 minutes from Aventura, so it’s scary. Nobody wants to leave nothing in the car now.”

Surveillance video showed the crooks circling several times because it was midday and busy.

“We just found the guys came, broke one window, left, came back, broke the other window,” the business owner said, “left, came back. Checked, there was a purse in here. They left. They came back like five times, I think so.”

They’re hoping that police can help solve this case.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.