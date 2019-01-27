Business as usual at Miami jewelry store after driver smashes storefront; no injuries

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami business owner is reeling but determined to stay open after a car came crashing into his jewelry store.

7News cameras captured shattered glass and bent metal where rings, pendants and necklaces were once showcased at Aldo Jewelry, located along the 6400 block of Southwest Eighth Street, Sunday morning.

Surveillance video captured the moment of impact when, City of Miami Police said, a driver lost control, hit a light pole and ended up inside the store. The footage doesn’t show the vehicle but depicts flying debris and furniture being thrown against a wall.

Fortunately, store owner Moris Bosa said, the store was not open yet.

“Thanks to God, nobody was hurt because nobody was here,” he said.

The smashed storefront did not prevent Aldo Jewelry from opening its doors on Sunday.

Customers picked out Valentine’s Day gifts as employees picked up glass shards and debris.

Bosa said he hopes to have the damaged door repaired in the next few days.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene. It remains unclear whether they will face any charges.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.