Buses begin using 836 express shoulder lanes

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Transit buses are now able to take advantage of the newly-widened shoulder lanes on the 836.

7SkyForce HD flew over the downtown area where a bus was seen using the lanes on Monday morning.

Buses can move over to the shoulder lane if traffic slows below 30 miles per hour.

Passengers can park for free at the Dolphin Station Park & Ride lot and travel to Downtown Miami on the new bus route.

A bus ticket is $2.25 each way.

For more information on bus service times, click here.

