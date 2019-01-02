Busch Gardens serving free beer for the rest of the year

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is celebrating their 60th birthday with free beer.

Going back to their roots as a beer garden, the park announced that for the year of 2019, guests can receive two complimentary beers at their Tampa Bay location.

Guests can pick up their free samples at the Garden Gate Café or Serengeti Overlook Pub.

You must be 21 to redeem the deal, and it will not be available during its Howl-O-Scream event.

2018 Busch Gardens: “we’re bringing beer back all summer long!”

2019 Busch Gardens: “hold my beer.” Today kicks off the #YearOfBeer as part of our 60th Anniversary Celebration! Cheers 🍻 https://t.co/hk9TseyN70 pic.twitter.com/uJVLHMncm4 — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) January 1, 2019

