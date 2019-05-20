Busch Gardens, SeaWorld offering free admission to U.S. veterans, families

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Busch Gardens and SeaWorld are offering a free admission to their parks for U.S. veterans and their families.

As a part of their Waves of Honor program, which is meant to honor those who serve in the armed forces, Busch Gardens Tampa and SeaWorld Orlando are offering complimentary admission to U.S. veterans and up to 3 guests.

Veterans can get single-day tickets to any SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment property through June 9.

The tickets must be redeemed online, and they have to be used at the park by July 15.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.