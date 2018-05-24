Busch Gardens, SeaWorld offer free admission for veterans and their families through July 4

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — Veterans of the armed forces can get free admission to three central Florida theme parks for themselves and up to three guests.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld Orlando already offer free tickets to active military members as part of their Waves of Honor program, but are extending that offer to veterans from now until July 4th.

The free admission offer is available at both Busch Gardens and SeaWorld, plus Aquatica Orlando and Discovery Cove as well. The offer also applies to other Busch Gardens and SeaWorld parks across the country.

Waves of Honor allows any U.S. active duty military or National Guard members to receive complimentary admission for themselves and up to three direct dependents once per year. Active duty military members and veterans can also purchase discounted admission tickets year-round through WavesofHonor.com, or from offices on military bases.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.