Busch Gardens offers BOGO deal on Fun Cards

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Looking for a reason to go to Busch Gardens? Well the park is offering a special buy one, get one deal on park tickets.

For a limited time, you can buy a Busch Gardens Fun Card and get an Adventure Island Fun Card for free.

A Busch Gardens fun card costs $104.99, the same price as a single-day admission to the park.

The fun card will be valid through the end of the year for Busch Gardens, and from March 15 through Oct. 27 for Adventure Island. Blockout dates apply for both cards.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.