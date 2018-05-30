Busch Gardens offering half-price tickets until June 3

TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — Busch Gardens is holding a “flash sale” on tickets, offering admission for half-price for a limited time.

The theme park’s “Salute to Summer” promotion gives guests the chance to buy reduced-cost tickets, but only until June 3.

Single-day tickets to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are going for just $45; the regular cost of a ticket is $105. Visitors also have the option to add Aventure Island for an additional $10, whereas their normal two-park ticket price is $150. These tickets must be used by July 1.

Additionally, guests have the option to purchase a 2018 Busch Gardens “fun card” for $59 (normally $105), which gives unlimited admission to the park through December 31 with no blockout dates.

Visitors who ony want to check out the Adventure Island water park can also get half-price tickets for $29 instead of the usual $60.

All tickets must be purchased online in advance. The “Salute to Summer” sale prices are not available to buy at the park.

