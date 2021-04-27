Busch Gardens and SeaWorld offering free admission to U.S. veterans, families

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Busch Gardens and SeaWorld are offering free admission to their parks for U.S. veterans and their families.

As a part of their Waves of Honor program, which is meant to honor those who serve in the armed forces, Busch Gardens Tampa and SeaWorld Orlando are offering complimentary admission to U.S. veterans and up to 3 guests.

The tickets must be redeemed by June 27. May 29 is blocked out for admission.

The veteran must be present with the guests at the time of admission, and they will have to show their military ID at the gate.

For more information on the event at Busch Gardens, click here. For information on the event at SeaWorld, click here.

