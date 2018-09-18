Bus still wedged in Miami building as structural integrity remains concern

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade public transit bus remains wedged into the bottom of a building in Miami as the structural integrity of the property remains a concern.

Officials fear removing the bus may cause the building to collapse.

“Safety is our number one priority,” said City of Miami spokesperson Stephanie Severino. “We want to make sure that not only this structure is safe but also the surrounding areas.”

Witnesses said the bus crashed into the building Sunday after a pickup truck ran a red light and crashed into the bus, sending it into the building.

Arsene Omega, the owner of Omega’s Fashions, the store the bus crashed into, has spent days wondering about the future of his business. However, he said he has not received any information regarding the situation.

“Nobody ever tell me anything,” Omega said. “Nobody ever contact me or give me an update.”

Omega said he is grateful that no one was killed, but he is unsure about what will happen next.

“Maybe I’m not going to be the one replace it, but the building can be replaced,” Omega said. “The bus can be replaced, but the life cannot be replaced. After all, life goes on, you know?”

It is unclear what the plan is to remove the bus from the building.

