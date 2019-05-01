Bus shuttle service set up as technicians work to fix electrical issue at Dadeland South Metrorail station

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Transit officials said technicians are working to fix an electrical issue that has caused transportation changes for passengers on the Metrorail.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received a call just after 12 p.m. on Wednesday that there was a possible fire at the Metrorail station located on the 8300 block of South Dixie Highway.

ALERT: Due to an electrical issue at the Dadeland South Metrorail station, a bus shuttle has been established between the DLS and South Miami stations. Technicians are on site. — Miami-Dade Transit (@IRideMDT) May 1, 2019

A bus shuttle service has been set up as officials work to fix the issue.

Fire rescue units are currently on scene investigating.

