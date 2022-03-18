FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified the man who, they said, opened fire while onboard a Broward County Transit bus in Fort Lauderdale.

On Friday morning, police identified 34-year-old Jamal Meyers as the man who opened fire on the bus the day prior.

Investigators said four people were shot as the bus was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes along the 1100 block of Broward Boulevard, at around 3:30 p.m., Thursday.

“Our preliminary investigation [found] that, as the bus was driving, it was pinned in and could not cross Broward Boulevard,” said FLPD Acting Chief Luis Alvarez. “The driver then forced the county bus past the vehicle that was blocking her and forced its way into the front of the police station.”

Investigators said the bus collided with an SUV and a taxi cab before she was able to pull into the parking lot of the police station.

Cellphone video from a witness showed the bus passengers running off the bus and hiding behind cars outside the police station.

A police officer who happened to be in front of the station heard the gunfire and came to the parking lot. Additional officers rushed to the scene moments later.

“Upon arrival, Fort Lauderdale Police officers were actively administering medical care to the individuals that had been shot on the bus,” said Gollan. “As our crews made their way, they determined one individual, an adult, was deceased on the bus.”

Paramedics transported the three other shooting victims to Broward Health Medical Center, where a second victim succumbed to their injuries.

One of the surviving victims is listed in critical condition, and the other is listed in fair condition.

Police said the gunman walked off the bus and surrendered in the parking lot of the police department.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Meyers has an extensive criminal record including burglaries, grand theft and eluding police.

He is now being charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

