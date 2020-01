MIAMI (WSVN) - A public bus had to be evacuated in Miami after heavy smoke broke out.

The bus was seen stopped in the area of Northwest 72nd Street and Seventh Avenue on Monday morning.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the smoke could be seen rising from the back of the bus.

No injuries were reported.

