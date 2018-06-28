Bus driver accused of molesting man with autism in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bus driver for special needs passengers has been accused of molesting a young man with autism.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 32-year-old Johnson Jefferson Cruz Osorio took the victim, a 22-year-old man with autism, on board his bus on June 8. Later on, the victim told his parents Cruz Osorio touched him the “wrong way” with his hands.

Detectives later reviewed video from the bus, which they said corroborated the story told by the victim.

Cruz Osorio was employed by American Transportation, which was contracted by Broward County to drive buses for special needs passengers.

Cruz has been charged with battery and lewd and lascivious molestation of a disabled person. He has since been released on $1,500 bond.

