Bus catches fire at Plantation bus terminal

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A bus blaze erupted at a Plantation bus terminal.

Fire crews were called to the West Regional Bus Terminal near West Sunrise Boulevard and North Pine Island Road, Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the fire started in the engine before spreading and engulfing the bus.

Cellphone video captured firefighters working to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

