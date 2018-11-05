Burrowing owl returns to wild in Hollywood after treatment

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An owl that was found injured is now done with rehab and ready to return to the wild.

South Florida students stepped in to help after one of them found the burrowing owl near her Hollywood home. They then learned what rehab can do in their science class.

Dr. Renata Schneider with the South Florida Wildlife Center was on hand Monday to help with leading the owl, named Oliver, back into the wild.

“We’re going to put him in his burrow and give him a few minutes to calm down,” Schneider said.

Oliver had spent a couple of weeks in the hospital. “He wasn’t able to fly; the homeowners were really worried about him,” Schneider said. “He was dull and weak.”

Schneider and the staff at South Florida Wildlife Center carefully nursed him back to health.

It was a real treat for some students from Hollywood Hills Elementary to see Oliver. They just happened to be studying owls.

The students were able to watch the release as Oliver was put into a burrow.

Like many owls, the burrowing owl species is endangered.

“They don’t have horns like horned owls, they have good hearing,” said student Sebastian Durant.

Several burrows are in the yard to attract owls. It’s kind of a science project for the boy who lives at the home, and so far it seems to be working.

The burrows have attracted several owls.

Oliver returned to a tricky situation, however. Before he went to the hospital, he had a mate named Olivia. While he was away, she found another partner, and they have paired up.

The hope is that now that Oliver is home and healthy, he’ll also find another mate.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.