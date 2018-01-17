Burmese python found wrapped around alligator on Florida golf course

(WSVN) - It’s pretty common to see an a alligator lounging on a Florida golf course, but a group of golfers came across a more unusual sight – a Burmese python wrapped around an alligator.

According to FOX 13, the golfers came across the reptiles at the 10th hole of the Golf Club at Fiddler’s Creek in Naples.

“It was unbelievable because this rather large python was wrapped around the alligator, but the head of the python was inside the mouth of the gator,” said Richard Nader to FOX 13.

Nader managed to get some shots of the reptiles without getting too close. The alligator had the python’s tail in its mouth.

“There’s no question, we think the gator won,” said Nader.

