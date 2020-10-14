Burlington, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society hosts parade for 4-year-old in remission

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida store and organization teamed up to host a celebration for a 4-year-old fighting a tough battle.

On Wednesday morning, Burlington and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society came together to host a street party for 4-year-old Leonardo.

“We’re very grateful. We are very grateful for this,” said Leonardo’s mother, Flavia Giardinella. “He’s a little scared, you know? All the attention.”

Leonardo is currently in remission after being diagnosed with cancer a year ago.

He got the diagnosis not long after his 3rd birthday.

“He’s in a maintenance phase that lasts two years,” said Giardinella. “Waiting on those two years to ring the bell.”

Store associates from Burlington lined up, cheered for Leonardo and also gave him presents.

The small gesture during a trying time is one his parents said means so much.

“It’s fun; you don’t really expect it,” said Leonardo’s father. “When you see it and you see all the happiness and the support, it feels great.”

“It just gives them hope, and they realize that not only the child, but the family is supported by the community,” said Hebe Occupati with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. “I think it’s really important when you’re going through a cancer journey like this.”

Across the U.S., select young cancer patients were also celebrated at Burlington stores.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.