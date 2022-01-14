SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been taken into custody after police chased after a burglary suspect along the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Several police cruisers could be seen blocking the right northbound lane along the Turnpike, just before the Northwest 74th Street exit, at around 4 a.m. on Friday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said they were called by Miami-Dade Police to help stop a burglary suspect.

The subjects reportedly broke into a car.

Troopers ended up spotting the vehicle in the area of Northwest 12th Street and attempted a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop.

Troopers were able to stop him using a pit maneuver.

The chase was caught on dashcam video.

A tow truck could be seen towing a silver Toyota sedan from the scene.

7News cameras captured a man in a hoodie being placed in handcuffs.

Four men who were inside the vehicle were taken into custody.

