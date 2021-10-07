EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A burglary suspect shot at police officers in El Portal and remains at large.

According to police, they received a 911 call at around 3:30 a.m. on Friday from the owners of a home along Northeast Third Avenue and 87th Street after, they said, their Ring camera notified them someone was outside their house.

When officers responded to the home, the burglar drove away, leading police on a chase.

Authorities said he then fired shots at them.

“The pursuit continued up Northeast Second Avenue and comes around on 79th Street. At that point, the officers see and hear a gunshot discharged from the car,” said El Portal Police Lt. Alejandro Mendez. “The pursuit continues through here and the subject bails out.”

Officers continued to chase after the man but he jumped two fences and was able to evade them.

Police had taken a man into custody but he was released after it was determined he was not the suspect.

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

