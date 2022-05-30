PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Three cars have been left on cinder blocks without tires and rims in Pembroke Pines, Monday morning.

A neighborhood near Pines Boulevard and University Drive fell victim to thieves stealing tires with the rims attached.

Detectives were dusting for prints to see if they can find any evidence that can lead to an arrest.

One person was confused after their tires and wheels were stolen.

“It’s just factory wheels that come with it so it’s like, kind of mind-baffling,” said one person who was impacted by the crime. “Like it’s nothing special, it’s just a Corolla, you know. I don’t know whether to be mad or sad.”

Another person had their windows damaged.

“I think I was the only one that they did that to,” said another person. “The other cars didn’t have any windows smashed or anything, but um, I mean it’s unfortunate but it happens.”

The same person who had their car windows damaged did not look forward to calling their insurance companies to file a claim.

“The hassle of going through this, calling insurance and things like that, you know so, and on a holiday,” said the man. “It is what it is.”

Officials said only Honda vehicles were targeted in this incident.

