Burglars use forklift to break into NW Miami-Dade store

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the burglars who used a forklift to break into a supermarket in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police was called to the break-in at Bawa Food Mart along Northwest 17th Avenue and 93rd Street, Monday morning.

7News cameras captured the heavy machine outside the supermarket. Damage could also be seen to the storefront.

Officials have not said what was taken from inside.

A tow truck arrived at the scene sometime later to remove the forklift.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

