Burglars trespass at Weston church, damage property

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities are searching for a group of brazen bandits who vandalized a church in Weston.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released a flyer showing the four suspects who, they said, trespassed into the First Baptist Church on the corner of Indian Trace and Tree Village Road on Oct. 27.

Once inside, the group allegedly ate food and damaged the property before taking off.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

