Burglars throw clothing on floor, steal items from home near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – A family is speaking out after they came home near Fort Lauderdale and found their clothing and belongings thrown all over the floor.

The burglary happened at the home along the 1800 block of Gardenia Road, Friday.

A 16-year-old victim, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said she was returning home from school when she saw the family’s clothing all over the floor.

“We just, like, went into the rooms, and then everything was just, like, messed up,” she said.

Cellphone video showed several drawers open in the family’s house. A woman could be heard in the video saying “They destroyed the house” in Spanish.

The clothing and other items could be seen tossed throughout the home in piles on the floor and on the family’s beds.

“This has never happened here, so it’s like the first time that happened here,” the victim said.

The victim said her family is slowly cleaning up and trying to figure out what is missing, but she said the crooks got away with some items.

“Tablets, like, we had some tablets here, and then it was, like, bikes, and then it was, like, jewelry,” she said.

Friday’s burglary was not the first time burglars have targeted a home in the neighborhood.

In an unrelated case in early August, home video captured a woman roaming around a neighbor’s home.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said the burglar made herself a sandwich before leaving.

Authorities arrested 60-year-old Conny Buchanan and charged her with burglary and petty theft in that case.

Now, the family wants to know who broke into their home and destroyed everything they had inside.

“Honestly, it’s scary because you know, like, ‘What if there would’ve been somebody in here?’ And then, like, you know, something happened,” the victim said.

The family said they have contacted BSO.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

