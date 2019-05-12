Burglars steal jewelry, valuables stolen from Coconut Grove home

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida homeowner is searching for answers after two burglars stole thousands of dollars in valuables, including jewelry that had been in her family for generations.

Surveillance cameras captured a white car pulling up to the victim’s home near South Bayshore Drive and Vista Court in Coconut Grove, Thursday morning.

The two subjects are then seen going running into the home. Some time later, they are seen returning to the vehicle while holding large trash bags.

Liz McHugh, the homeowner’s daughter, said the thieves took files, medicine and about $75,000 to $100,000 worth of jewelry.

The family said much of the jewelry had sentimental value and belonged to people who have passed away.

“Everything that my father had given her, and he’s passed away, and stuff from her mother and her grandmother, stuff that’s been passed down through the family, it’s all gone,” said McHugh.

Now the family is asking for the public’s help to identify the perpetrators seen in the surveillance video.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

