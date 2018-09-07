Burglars steal frozen foods, TV from elderly woman’s NE Miami-Dade home

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida elderly woman said crooks with an appetite for crime took away her sense of security by raiding her fridge and ransacking her home, taking off with her frozen foods — even her ice cream — and flat-screen.

The 77-year-old Northeast Miami-Dade resident, who lives alone off Northeast 178th Terrace, said the burglars ransacked her home before zeroing in on the kitchen.

“They emptied my freezer, including a pint of chocolate ice cream,” said the victim, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera.

When asked who would do such a thing, she replied, “People who like chocolate ice cream.”

Actually, the resident points out, she is not completely alone.

“I live with my two cats, Smoky and Grey,” she said.

The woman said she was away at a doctor’s appointment when the hungry perpetrator broke in several weeks ago.

“When I came home, I needed a doctor, when I what happened,” she said.

The victim has since re-stocked her freezer.

“See, I love ice cream. I replaced my ice cream,” she said as she showed 7News her pints of Breyers Creamsicle, Breyers peach and Breyers sugar free vanilla-chocolate-strawberry.

Behind the pints are several frozen dinners.

“Marie Callender dinners, frozen dinners, Michael Angelo’s, Italian food,” she said.

The resident said the theft of her frozen foods was significant because she doesn’t cook. Almost.

“I boil eggs,” she said.

Now, as Miami-Dade Police attempt to get to the bottom of this ice-cold crime, the victim has a message for the burglar.

“I’m sorry that you’re doing these things to innocent people that don’t have a lot,” she said. “They ransacked my house. There was nothing valuable … I was just thankful that my two cats were OK. That was the most important thing to me.”

She added that she’s pretty certain the crooks are young and can still turn their lives around.

“They’ve got their whole life ahead of them, and they should either go back to school, or go to a trade school to learn how to do other things besides burglarizing innocent people.” she said.

A 7News source said detectives have put this investigation at the top of their priority, just because of what these thieves did to an elderly woman.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

