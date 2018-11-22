Burglars steal $10K in valuables from NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A homeowner is hoping surveillance video will help capture the burglars who broke into his home in Northwest Miami-Dade and got away with thousands of dollars in valuables.

Three subjects were seen on the footage breaking into the house in the area of Northwest 111th Street, Nov. 11.

They entered through the back door while the homeowner was gone.

“Come on. We loud,” one subject is heard saying in the video.

The homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous, said the trio ransacked the residence and made off with pricey items, including a 65-inch flat-screen seen being held by one of the subjects.

“They broke everything inside, and they trashed the place,” said the victim.

Weeks later, on Thanksgiving Day, repair work is still being done on the property to fix the damage created by the burglars.

An expensive TV wasn’t the only thing the crooks swiped.

“There was an iMac, gaming system, 40 pairs of shoes, a shoe collection I had,” said the victim, “about four of five watches.”

Adding to the list, the subjects also stole baby clothes the victim bought for the son he’s expecting early next year.

The homeowner is surprised at the determination demonstrated by the crooks who passed through a neighbor’s yard to get to his house and appeared unfazed by surveillance cameras all around the property and burglary bars on the windows.

The victim said his Xbox has a traceable IP address that he provided officers and is now waiting for an update.

“Very bad feeling when you come and everything is trashed,” he said. “They take everything you’ve worked for.”

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

