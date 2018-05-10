Burglars smash truck into Hialeah Gardens cellphone store, leaves big mess

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a group of crooks who smashed into a cellphone store in Hialeah Gardens and got away with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Surveillance video inside a T-Mobile cellphone store in Hialeah Gardens along Northwest 77th Court captured the scene as the burglars drove their truck into the storefront.

After shattering the glass, two subjects could be seen running into the store and ripping phones from their display cases before fleeing the scene, Wednesday at 3:40 a.m.

The subjects covered their heads with hoods and wore gloves during the crime.

According to police, at least $6,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

Police said a third subject was waiting in the vehicle.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

